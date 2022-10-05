Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

