Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,625 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 287,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,070,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

