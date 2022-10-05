Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 2.5% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $228.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.66.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $7,913,499. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

