Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.59.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

