Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DEO opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.46. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.50 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.