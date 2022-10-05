Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

