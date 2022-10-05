Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 14,932 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after acquiring an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

