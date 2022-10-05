Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 16,319 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 295,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 117,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 96,718 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 49,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,397,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

