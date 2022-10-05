WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 8,558 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.