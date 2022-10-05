WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

Align Technology stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $713.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.