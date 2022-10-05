WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.23 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.