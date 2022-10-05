WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 480,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.