WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.