WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 33 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $490.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

