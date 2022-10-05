WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 568 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

NYSE CP opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

