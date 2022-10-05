WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $230,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,407 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.