Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,603. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

