Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

