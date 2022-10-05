Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,402,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Up 3.3 %

QCR stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $917.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on QCR to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.



