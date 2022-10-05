Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASLN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASLN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

