Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

Hess Trading Up 6.2 %

Hess stock opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

