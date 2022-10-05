Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $27.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

