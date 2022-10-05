WD Rutherford LLC Buys New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.
Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.8 %
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
