WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,186. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,796 shares of company stock worth $17,197,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.