WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.