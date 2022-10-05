WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE URI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.53. 9,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.