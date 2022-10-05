WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $214.93. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,929. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.