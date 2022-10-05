Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 106,189 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 4.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 20,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,738. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

