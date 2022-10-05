Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.28. 108,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

