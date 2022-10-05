Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 45,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

VNQ traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 241,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

