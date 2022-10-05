Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

