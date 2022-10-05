Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 5.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:WFC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 380,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.