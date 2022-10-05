West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTBA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

West Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

