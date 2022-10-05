Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

