Westwood Management Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 0.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 567.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,419 shares during the period. Kids Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 72,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

