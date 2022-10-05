Westwood Management Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LIN traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.62. 19,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.