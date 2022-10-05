White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,312.88

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,312.88, but opened at $1,365.00. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,383.23, with a volume of 31 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,314.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,221.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

