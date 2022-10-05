William Allan LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

William Allan LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.7% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.
American Express Trading Down 1.8 %
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
