William Allan LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

William Allan LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.7% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. 59,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $159.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.