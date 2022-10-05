William Allan LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Allan LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,701 shares during the period. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 130,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 344,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,354,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

