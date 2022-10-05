William Allan LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

William Allan LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 4.4% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 262,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,969. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

