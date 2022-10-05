Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $26.72 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 6.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 15,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,341. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.