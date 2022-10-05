Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$42.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

See Also

