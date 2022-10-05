WinCash Trading 30.4% Lower This Week (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $30,317.42 and $48.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00063655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. Telegram “

