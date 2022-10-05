WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Trading 1.5% Higher

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

