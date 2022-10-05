WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.92

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.92 and traded as low as $37.77. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 106,822 shares.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

