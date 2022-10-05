Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

