Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $375.40

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 375.40 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 381.20 ($4.61), with a volume of 110641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($4.78).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WKP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £737.42 million and a P/E ratio of 563.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 603.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

