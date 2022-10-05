Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) Price Hits $0.0001

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped LUNA Token has a total market cap of $30.94 million and $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped LUNA Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wrapped LUNA Token

Wrapped LUNA Token’s genesis date was December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official website is www.terra.money/#1. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Wrapped LUNA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped LUNA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped LUNA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.