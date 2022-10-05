Xaya Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xaya has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io/coin/?utm_source=cryptocompare.com&utm_medium=paidcontent&utm_campaign=pre-sale. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from the Chimaera project, XAYA is a blockchain gaming platform. Its blockchain acts as a decentralized gaming backend that is scalable, secure and reliable. The XAYA platform is a continuously evolving environment facilitating developers with the tools they need to get their concept to market in less time with reduced cost.The CHI is a utility token that works within the XAYA blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium for acquiring XAYA products such as apps and dapps (decentralized applications) as well as most of the features and services supported by the platform. In addition, transactions made between users on the platform can be performed using the CHI tokens.The official XAYA ticker is “CHI” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

