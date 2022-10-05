XDAG (XDAG) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

XDAG (XDAG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One XDAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. XDAG has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $11,168.00 worth of XDAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XDAG has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDAG Coin Profile

XDAG was first traded on December 9th, 2017. XDAG’s total supply is 1,191,767,680 coins. XDAG’s official Twitter account is @XDAG_Community. XDAG’s official website is xdag.io.

XDAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dagger Community introduces a new cryptocurrency based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) instead of blockchain, and unlike other DAG-oriented cryptocurrencies, XDAG allows mining. The goal of this project is to create a decentralized payment system that allows the processing of thousands of transactions per second.TelegramWhitepaper”

